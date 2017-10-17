Kelsea Ballerini Shares Acoustic ‘Legends’

By Scott T. Sterling

With her new album, Unapologetically, on the horizon, Kelsea Ballerini has shared an acoustic version of the lead single, “Legends.”

Related: Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood Top Grand Ole Opry Breast Cancer Benefit

“As a songwriter, I LOVE stripping songs down to the basics,” Ballerini told Variety. “With ‘Legends’ being such a lyrical story, my band and I have ended up playing it like this quite a bit. It’s become a chameleon of a song and changes meaning [depending on] on how you listen to it, but [it] covers everything from loss to love, just like the entirety of the album. I’m so excited for people to hear the full story!”

Unapologetically is set to debut on Nov. 3.

Ballerini is set to appear at the 2017 Stars and Strings concert alongside Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum, and Sam Hunt with a special appearance by Lindsay Ell.

The show, in honor of our nation’s Veterans and their families, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 15 at The Chicago Theatre in downtown Chicago.