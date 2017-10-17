Lauren Alaina’s Post to Kane Brown is ADORABLE!

Stars & Guitars Artist Kane Brown teamed up with Lauren Alaina to give us the very catchy tune What Ifs. Lauren Alaina posted the following on Instagram and it’s so cute!

“What if we came from the same small town in Georgia? What if we we became friends in chorus class in middle school? What if we got older and had the same dream? What if we met up again years later in Nashville? What if we got to record a song together? What if the song sold over a million copies? What if the song went number one? What if all of these what ifs were true? 😭 There’s no one I would rather have a number one song with. I’m so proud of you @kanebrown_music, and I’m honored to be a part of this song and your journey.” #LFOBABY #GOWARRIORS