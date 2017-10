A picture of 3 Maine roofers standing for the National Anthem has gone viral. Dwayne Harrison, Danny Thyng and James Scruggs were working on a roof in Main this past Saturday when they heard the National Anthem being played from a football field across the street. The 3 put down their hammers and stood with their right hand over their heart.

Michelle Lyons Costar snapped the photo while sitting in the bleachers at the game, she shared the pic on Facebook and it has now been shared many times.