A Run To Fight Cancer

The Florida Panthers will be hosting their second annual Viktor E. Dash Race in conjunction with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at BB&T Center.

When: November 4

5K Race: 8 a.m.

One-Mile Race: 8:45 a.m.

The One Mile Race, named the Peggy Ziady Memorial Walk/Run, is in memory of the Florida Panthers Director of Human Resources & Payroll Peggy Ziady. Peggy was with the Panthers for 11 years and was a colleague, friend and mentor to every life she touched.

All registered racers will receive one ticket for the Panthers vs. Rangers game on November 4, 2017 or Panthers vs. Stars on November 14, 2017. Each racer will receive a special Viktor E. Dash race T-Shirt and custom finishers’ medal, with the top three in each age group receiving special recognition.

If you are interested in participating in this event, but cannot make it on November 4, a Virtual Running option will be available. All virtual runners commit to running a 5K on their own schedule and will receive a race goodie bag via mail. Game tickets for virtual runners will be available for pick-up at will call on the day of the game.

Everyone interested in participating in the Viktor E. Dash can sign up or find out more information at the buttons above! A portion of race registrations will be given to the Florida Panthers Foundation.