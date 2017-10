Miranda Lambert graces the November cover of Redbook magazine, where she opens up about the “three ‘M’s’ ” in her life.

“Music and mutts — pretty much all I live for are those two things,” Lambert says in her cover story. “Men used to be on that list, but I cut that one out.” She adds: “Just kidding! It was the three M’s, and now it’s two. No, it is three: The last one is Miranda.”

She looks great, check it out…