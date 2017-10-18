You Could Be In A Movie With Matthew McConaughey

Do you wish you could be in a movie? Do you wish that movie was starring Matthew McConaughey? Well your wishes are coming true. Producers of “The Beach Bum,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg, are looking for extras and some featured roles. Filming will take place in Miami as well as the Keys and last about 4 weeks.

According to WPLG, the pay is $119 per 12 hours or $68 per eight hours.

If you wold like to audition, email a pic of yourself along with your number to talentpowerhouse@gmail.com. Break A Leg! (that means good luck in the acting world 😉