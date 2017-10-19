Kenny Chesney Announces ‘Trip Around The Sun Tour’

Kenny Chesney is hitting the road next summer! Yesterday, Kenny announced his 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour, kicking off on April 21 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Kenny shared the news with a cool video posted on instagram, where he visits each stadium he will be performing at on his 2018 tour. Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and newcomer Brandon Lay will join Kenny on the tour.
I'm so excited to announce our 2018 #TripAroundTheSun Tour presented by @bluechairbayrum. There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about. The energy, the moments, the fun. Every single one of these artists who are coming out with us (@thomasrhettakins, @olddominionmusic and @brandonlaymusic) live their lives the exact same way. They work hard, they appreciate what they’re given and they love music every bit as much as they love life. I personally can’t wait to see this show hit the road. We have so much fun, so much life, so many memories all tied up in these shows and these songs. I am ready to get out there and kick into another summer where we can all celebrate how lucky we are to love life and be able to come together. I love ya. Here's to another trip around the sun together. Dates: kennychesney.com Presales start at 10am local with Premium NSN Members. Join The No Shoes Nation for access. Link in bio.