New Names For Streets In Hollyood Florida

By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Florida, Hollywood, street names
Miami Beach, Florida hotels and restaurants at sunset
(Source: Thinkstock)

City leaders in Hollywood came up with some names that will replace the street names that currently honor Confederate generals.

Benjamin Israel, who fought to get the street names changed said…

“This is only the first time I have gone to a government meeting here or in New York where I didn’t leave with a sense of frustration.”

Of course… some folks protested the change.   They argued to keep the names for the sake of history, legacy and convenience.   The street names were Forrest St., Hood St. and Lee St.   Opponents said those street names were symbols of hate.

The new names will be Liberty St., Hope St. and Freedom St.

 

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete In College of Hollywood Knowledge For $100
Morning Show Road Show

Listen Live