New Names For Streets In Hollyood Florida

City leaders in Hollywood came up with some names that will replace the street names that currently honor Confederate generals.

Benjamin Israel, who fought to get the street names changed said…

“This is only the first time I have gone to a government meeting here or in New York where I didn’t leave with a sense of frustration.”

Of course… some folks protested the change. They argued to keep the names for the sake of history, legacy and convenience. The street names were Forrest St., Hood St. and Lee St. Opponents said those street names were symbols of hate.

The new names will be Liberty St., Hope St. and Freedom St.