CandyStore.com sells sweets online and they have done their own research to figure out the 3 most popular Halloween candies by state. The company has taken 10 years of sales data of candies they sell leading up to Halloween to come up with the top Halloween candy by state. Here in Florida Skittles came out on top followed by Snickers and Reese’s Cup.

The National Retail Federation says that we will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.