Animals Rescued From Puerto Rico Are Ready To Be Adopted

Earlier this week the Humane Society of Broward County welcomed nearly 100 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens from hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico. The fur babies arrived from a rescue group on the island that was devastated from Hurricane Maria. According to the Humane Society of Broward County, this is the second largest transfer of animals received they have received from the island because of the hurricane.

