Animals Rescued From Puerto Rico Are Ready To Be Adopted

By U-Turn Laverne
Earlier this week the Humane Society of Broward County welcomed  nearly 100 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens from hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico. The fur babies arrived from a  rescue group on the island that was devastated from Hurricane Maria.  According to the Humane Society of Broward County,  this is the second largest transfer of animals received they have received from the island because of the hurricane.

Click here to see all the fur babies that are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

