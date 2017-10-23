Alan Jackson Inducted Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame

Did you know… when Alan Jackson moved to Nashville… he couldn’t afford the admission into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum? A lot has changed since then. Last night Loretta Lynn did the honors of inducting Alan Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame in an invitation only celebration. Alan didn’t think he would ever be entered… being as it only had 130 members since 1961.

Alan told Rolling Stone Country in April when he was elected….

“It made me realize it’s hard to get in here. Even though I’ve done a lot, I still don’t feel quite worthy, but I feel like it’s an honor to qualify for what it requires to be in here with these great people. I’ve always tried to make music the first priority – not being a star, not being in the spotlight, just trying to make music that I loved, that the fans like, and not compromise that to fit into something else.”

Alan Jackson had a birthday the 17th of this month. Alan Jackson just released a song called… “The Older I Get.”

“This song reflects a lot of how I feel these days. It’s a good song. I really liked it, but the message was a little different when I first heard it. I thought maybe it could be a little more positive about being older and wiser and more content, so they rewrote a few things, and this is how it ended up.”

Thought I’d share so you could hear it. Congratulations Alan Jackson! Big Hug! – Darlene Evans

Alan is one of three inducted last night. The late Jerry Reed and also Don Schlitz.