Are The Backstreet Boys Going Country?

By U-Turn Laverne
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Recording artsits Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie D, and Kevin Richardson of music group Backstreet Boys attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Are The Backstreet Boys Going Country? Turns out they are! During an interview with Rolling Stone, the ’90s boy band said they’ve been working on a new album in Nashville that’s scheduled to arrive next year with a new country sound. AJ McLean has confirmed that, “There’s a couple of tracks,” on the new album.

This will not be the first country go around for the boy band, earlier this year the guys collaborated with Florida Georgia Line and scored their first country Number One with FGL’s “God, Your Mama, and Me.”

2018 will mark the band’s 25th anniversary, which will be celebrated with a new album, a continuation of their Las Vegas residency and a new world tour.

Listen Live