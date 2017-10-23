Justin Timberlake Will Perform At Super Bowl LII

By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Janet Jackson, Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake, NFL, Pepsi, super bowl, super bowl halftime show, Super Bowl LII, The Tonight Show
(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for M2M)

It has been confirmed, Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime of Super Bowl LII.

Justin made the announcement along with hiss BFF Jimmy Fallon with a video he posted on Twitter. The NFL has also confirmed the news with a press release that read, “leading up to Super Bowl LII, fans may visit Pepsi.com for behind-the-scenes looks into Timberlake’s journey to the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, as well as other surprises along the way.”

Justin Timberlake last performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, when he made headlines when he was blamed for Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction. Super Bowl LII will be held on February 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete In College of Hollywood Knowledge For $100
Morning Show Road Show

Listen Live