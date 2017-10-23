Justin Timberlake Will Perform At Super Bowl LII

It has been confirmed, Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime of Super Bowl LII.

Justin made the announcement along with hiss BFF Jimmy Fallon with a video he posted on Twitter. The NFL has also confirmed the news with a press release that read, “leading up to Super Bowl LII, fans may visit Pepsi.com for behind-the-scenes looks into Timberlake’s journey to the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, as well as other surprises along the way.”

Justin Timberlake last performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, when he made headlines when he was blamed for Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction. Super Bowl LII will be held on February 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

