Miami Dolphins Confirm Jay Cutler’s Injuries

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase confirmed starting quarterback Jay Cutler has “multiple cracked ribs” and that his chances of playing Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens are not looking too good.

Matt Moore came off the bench in the second half Sunday to replace Cutler and lead a 31-28 comeback victory against the New York Jets. Gase declined to say whether Cutler will return as the starting quarterback when healthy.

Fan Favorite Matt Moore, is expected to get his first start of the season Thursday against Baltimore.