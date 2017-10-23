Miami Dolphins Confirm Jay Cutler’s Injuries

By Dina B
Filed Under: Adam Gase, Baltimore Ravens, dolphins, football, Jay Cutler, Matt Moore, miami dolphins, NFL, ravens
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase confirmed starting quarterback Jay Cutler has “multiple cracked ribs” and that his chances of playing Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens are not looking too good. 

Matt Moore came off the bench in the second half Sunday to replace Cutler and lead a 31-28 comeback victory against the New York Jets. Gase declined to say whether Cutler will return as the starting quarterback when healthy.

Fan Favorite Matt Moore, is expected to get his first start of the season Thursday against Baltimore.

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete In College of Hollywood Knowledge For $100
Morning Show Road Show

Listen Live