Stars & Guitars 5-4-3-2-1 Ticket Giveaway

Stars and Guitars 2017 is SOLD OUT so now the only way in is to win!

And you can do that simply by listening all week for the cue to call at 8:40AM. and CALLER 9 will win a pair of tickets but this isn’t your average call in to win, it’s a 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 ticket giveaway.

That means fifth row through the front row.

Here’s how it works.

On Monday, Caller 9 at 8:40AM wins 5th row seats, Tuesday’s winner gets 4th row, Wednesday’s winner gets 3rd row, Thursday’s winner sits in the 2nd row and then it’s Front Row Friday!

Plus, our FRONT ROW FRIDAY winner will get to Meet and Greet the artists, Justin Moore, Luke Combs, Brett Young, Easton Corbin and Kane Brown.

But it doesn’t end here!

On Monday and Tuesday only, every Caller 9 at 11:05AM, 1:05PM, 3:05PM, 5:05PM AND 7:05PM will also win a pair of tickets to the Sold Out show.

Stars and Guitars takes places Sunday October 29th at the Pembroke Pines City Center.

