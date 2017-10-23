Taylor Swift Teases ‘…Ready For It’ Video with Nude Suit, Cyborgs

Filed Under: Taylor Swift

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready?

Taylor Swift has teased her upcoming music video for “…Ready for It,” and it looks to be an extravagant sci-fi production.

Related: Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Gorgeous’ New Single 

The tease is a series of quick-cut images that opens with the pop star in a hooded shroud before it erupts into a rapid-fire sequence with the pop star appearing in a nude thermoptic suit a la Ghost in the Machine on the floor and looking up at an electrified sphere floating in her hand.

Naked cyber Taylor walks down a sleek metallic hallway, lightning flashes throughout as she breaks out of a glass cage, shooting electricity from her fingers before being chased by a group of the cyborgs. Got all that.

The cinematic clip is due to debut this Thursday night (Oct. 26), just in time for Halloween.

Watch the teaser below.

...Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 

 

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete In College of Hollywood Knowledge For $100
Morning Show Road Show

Listen Live