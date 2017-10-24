Automakers are starting to get smarter about making vehicles that serve more than one purpose. For instance, the crossover. Crossovers offer consumers the space and functionality of an SUV, but they are smaller, so they look and handle more like a sedan. Another example is performance SUVs and trucks.

Sure, performance vehicles are fun to drive, but they aren’t practical for a lot of people because they don’t offer the space for cargo or passengers that most people need. But there are a variety of performance SUVs and trucks made by Ram, Jeep, Dodge and Chevy, and they offer drivers plenty of space, power and speed. Take a look at all of the performance 4×4 and AWD SUVs and trucks available at Miami Lakes Automall.

