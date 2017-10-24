Concussion Risk Higher In Young Female Soccer Players

So ya think football is the greatest risk to our children. Nope… doctors say they see more concussions in young soccer players.

The docs in Dallas were surprised what they found when they dug deeper.

Compared to boys… female soccer players are 5 times more likely to go back to play in the game.

Dr. Sally Dyer Dietz who founded “Integrative Concussion Therapy in Dallas” said of girls…

“They have smaller neck musculature, and they have more fluid anatomically around the brain. Any time you see somebody on the field who gets hit really hard, even if they get up and keep playing, that doesn’t mean they didn’t suffer some kind of blow to the head.”

