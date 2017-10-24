Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million to Nashville Children’s Hospital

By Annie Reuter

Country music fans already know Dolly Parton has a heart of gold and she’s always willing to give some of that bounty to a good cause. During a recent visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, the singer announced that she’s donating $1 million to the hospital.

“I love children,” Parton said in a video message. “I’ve always been involved in one way or another with children’s charities or with children in general because I love little kids. I’m from a big family of children.”

The country singer visited with many of the patients and their parents at the hospital and she sang them songs from her new children’s album I Believe In You. Parton wrote two of the songs, “Chemo Hero” and “Brave Little Soldier,” for her niece Hannah to help her through her health struggles.

Hannah Dennison, daughter of Parton’s sister Rachel and longtime band member Richard Dennison, spent years battling leukemia at Vanderbilt. Today, she is a healthy young woman, and Dolly and her family are bringing that story of hope to the children currently at the hospital. Both Hannah and Rachel visited the hospital with Parton to share their story of hope.

Watch the video of Dolly’s hospital visit below: