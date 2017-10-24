Flipping Houses In Fort Lauderdale Could Bring Big Bucks

HGTV’s show “Flip or Flop” is one of the reasons house-flipping has become so popular. Looks like Fort Lauderdale is a great place to start. “Attom Data Solutions” came up with a list of the Top 20 US metro areas with the most flipped homes in Q2 of this year.
- Phoenix
Number of homes flipped: 2,116
Average flipping profit: $54,787
- Los Angeles
Number of homes flipped: 1,404
Average flipping profit: $135,000
- Las Vegas
Number of homes flipped: 1,207
Average flipping profit: $55,600
- Chicago
Number of homes flipped: 922
Average flipping profit: $95,000
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Number of homes flipped: 863
Average flipping profit: $75,000
If you have the time and your handy with your tools… might want to think about it. Average flipping profit in Fort Lauderdale …
$75,000! : )