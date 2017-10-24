Flipping Houses In Fort Lauderdale Could Bring Big Bucks

HGTV’s show “Flip or Flop” is one of the reasons house-flipping has become so popular. Looks like Fort Lauderdale is a great place to start. “Attom Data Solutions” came up with a list of the Top 20 US metro areas with the most flipped homes in Q2 of this year.

Phoenix

Number of homes flipped: 2,116

Average flipping profit: $54,787

Los Angeles

Number of homes flipped: 1,404

Average flipping profit: $135,000

Las Vegas

Number of homes flipped: 1,207

Average flipping profit: $55,600

Chicago

Number of homes flipped: 922

Average flipping profit: $95,000

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Number of homes flipped: 863

Average flipping profit: $75,000

If you have the time and your handy with your tools… might want to think about it. Average flipping profit in Fort Lauderdale …

$75,000! : )