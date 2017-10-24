Flipping Houses In Fort Lauderdale Could Bring Big Bucks

By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: fixer uper, Flip flop houses, Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - AUGUST 03: A saw sits on the floor as workers build a Habitat for Humanity home on August 3, 2010 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HGTV’s  show “Flip or Flop” is one of the reasons house-flipping has become so popular.   Looks like Fort Lauderdale is a great place to start.  “Attom Data Solutions” came up with a list of the Top 20 US metro areas with the most flipped homes in Q2 of this year.

  1. Phoenix

Number of homes flipped: 2,116

Average flipping profit: $54,787

 

  1. Los Angeles

Number of homes flipped: 1,404

Average flipping profit: $135,000

 

  1. Las Vegas

Number of homes flipped: 1,207

Average flipping profit: $55,600

 

  1. Chicago

Number of homes flipped: 922

Average flipping profit: $95,000

 

  1. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Number of homes flipped: 863

Average flipping profit: $75,000

If you have the time and your handy with your tools… might want to think about it.   Average flipping profit in Fort Lauderdale …

$75,000!    : )

 

 

 

