Check Out These Upcoming Country Collaborations

By Darlene Evans
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Mark you calendars….The 51st Annual CMA Awards is Wednesday November 8th.   Did you know the show airs in 43 countries?   Yep.  : )

Looks like there will be 4 collaborations for the show.   What do you think?   Kelsea Ballerini & Reba McEntire… Maren Morris & Niall Horan…. Dierks Bentley & Rascal Flatts…. Brad Paisley and one of our Stars and Guitars artists… Kane Brown.   : )

Kelsea Ballerina and Reba are both nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year too.   Did you know… Reba has been nominated 50 times?   Yep… the most nominated female in CMA Awards history.   Reba won 6 times and won Female Vocalist four years in a row from 1984 – 1987.

 

Naturally … Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will be hosting.   : )

