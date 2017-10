A guy who was riding shot-gun in Atlanta traffic spotted something strange on the back of a Spyder Motorcycle behind him, turns out it was a Wookie. Yes, right there in the middle of traffic was someone dressed as Chewbacca from Star Wars driving a Spyder. The guy posted the video with the caption, “While sitting in normal Atlanta traffic after work, I noticed my furry friend Chewbacca behind me. Exited I thought to myself, even Wookiees are subject to Atlanta traffic!”