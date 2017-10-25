Kid Rock Is Not Running For The Senate

By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Kid Rock, Senate
Photo: Kevin Kane / WireImage / Getty Images

It was rumored earlier this year that Kid Rock was running for the Senate. Well he is not! Kid Rock revealed during an interview that he was just joking when he teased a possible run for Senate. “I’m not running for Senate. Are you $&@#*&$ kidding me?”
He then pretty much went on to say the whole thing was a Publicity stunt for his upcoming album, Sweet Southern Sugar, due out on November 3.

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete In College of Hollywood Knowledge For $100
Morning Show Road Show

Listen Live