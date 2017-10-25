Kid Rock Is Not Running For The Senate

It was rumored earlier this year that Kid Rock was running for the Senate. Well he is not! Kid Rock revealed during an interview that he was just joking when he teased a possible run for Senate. “I’m not running for Senate. Are you $&@#*&$ kidding me?”
He then pretty much went on to say the whole thing was a Publicity stunt for his upcoming album, Sweet Southern Sugar, due out on November 3.
