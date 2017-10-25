Play Ticket Tag For Stars & Guitars Tickets

Let’s play TICKET TAG for Sold Out Stars and Guitars tickets!

What do you have to do to win?

Listen for the cue to call Wednesday, October 25th through Friday, October 27th.

Every hour, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. we will give you a cue to call.

Caller 9 will win a pair of tickets, but be sure to pay attention because we’ll announce the winner’s name and city and you need to REMEMBER it.

Because every hour, each Caller 9 has to know the previous winner’s name and city. If you get it right, YOU win a pair of tickets to KISS 99.9’s SOLD OUT Stars and Guitars on Sunday, October 29th at the Pembroke Pines City Center.

So be sure to keep listening and know the name and city of the person who won the previous hour.

Good luck, and TAG, you’re it 😉

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES