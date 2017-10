Jake Owen has put his Nashville-area home on the market and it could be yours.

According to The Boot the home was once owned by Loretta Lynn and is located just outside of Music City, in Kingston Springs, Tennessee. The 4,918-square-foot mansion boasts four bedrooms and four-and-a-half-bathrooms, including two master suites. The home also features a chef’s kitchen and a recording studio. The home could be your for $1.5 million.

Click here to see pics of Jake’s beautiful home.