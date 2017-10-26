Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton Reveal Why They Never Dated

By U-Turn Laverne
Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton have finally revealed why they never romantically hooked up. During an interview on the Today Show Kenny said, “I’m a believer that tension is better if you keep it than if you satisfy it. And then, secondly, she said no to me.”

Dolly went on to explain the real reason the two have never taken their friendship to the next level,   “You know what, we were almost like brother and sister and it would almost be like incest. So we just never went there.”

Kenny and Dolly have been long-time friends and collaborated on hits including “Islands in the Stream,” “Love is Strange,” “Real Love,” and “You Can’t Make Old Friends.

 

