Kenny Rogers Drops Mic On Final Performance

Kenny Rogers announced back in 2015 that he was going to retire and last night that is just what he did. Kenny wrapped up his “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” at Bridgestone Arena with more than 20 artist, including Dolly Parton taking to the stage to honor him. Some of the artist included Kris Kristofferson, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Lionel Richie, The Flaming Lips and Elle King .

At the end of the Farewell Celebration Concert Kenny looked at Dolly and said, “How about me and you go out like rock stars?” The two held out their microphones, dropped them on stage …and walked off arm-in-arm.