Mandy Moore Reveals How She Met Her Fiance

This Is Us star Mandy Moore, has revealed new details about her relationship with fiance Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

She said they actually met on Instagram. “I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” the This Is US star told People. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

See maybe all of those pics and videos I post of artists will one day pay off! 🙂 

