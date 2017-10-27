Brett Eldredge Delivers Birthday Song and Message to Mom

Check out how excited his dog is to be there.
Filed Under: Brett Eldredge
Photo: John Shearer / Wire Image

By Robyn Collins

Brett Eldredge sent a special message to his mom today as she celebrates her 60th birthday. In a video posted on Instagram, the singer delivered a “Happy Birthday” serenade.

Related: Brett Eldredge Shares Romantic ‘The Long Way’ Video

It’s not surprising that Eldredge’s beloved dog Edgar was included in the festivities, although he appears to be less than stoked to be there.

The country singer wrote, “It was my beautiful mother’s 60th birthday today…she looks amazing right!? @edgarboogie partied too hard!”

“The Long Way” singer is touring with Luke Bryan on the Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day tour, which runs through November.

It was my beautiful mothers 60th birthday today...she looks amazing right!? @edgarboogie partied too hard!

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete In College of Hollywood Knowledge For $100
Morning Show Road Show

Listen Live