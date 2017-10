Bruce Reznick, nicknamed “Mr. Whammy,” is known around the Brooklyn Nets court.

The 81-year-old has held season tickets for 18 years but now he’s getting all sorts of attention for his Kiss Cam moment!

“Mr. Whammy,” planted a big ole smooch on his wife “Mrs. Whammy” and the video has been viewed over 500k times. Check out the video, it’s great!