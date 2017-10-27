Ellen Degeneres Faces Backlash Over Tweet To Katy Perry

By U-Turn Laverne
Ellen Degeneres (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Ellen Degeneres sent out a Tweet wishing Katy Perry a Happy Birthday and some are offended by it.

The Tweet, that has many calling Ellen sexist. was sent out on October 25th with a pic of Ellen, her wife Portia de Rossi along with Katy Perry. In The pic Ellen is staring at Katy’s breast with the caption, ” Happy birthday @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!”

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, some called Ellen sexist and used the hashtag “Ellen Weinstein” on Twitter. Piers Morgan, said if it was a man who tweeted the same thing he would be called a “sexist pig.” Many came to the defense of Ellen saying that it was just friends joking around.

