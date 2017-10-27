Luke Bryan Drops “Light It Up” Video & Announces 2018 Tour Dates

By U-Turn Laverne
Luke Bryan Dropped his “Light It Up” Video and announced his ‘What Makes You Country’ 2018 Tour Dates.

The music video features Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler, who is a huge country music fan. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s episode of Ellen, Luke announced that he will kick off his tour in Springfield, Missouri on February 16. He’ll be joined by The Cadillac Three and Kip Moore. Luke’s new album ‘What Makes You Country’ comes out on December 8.

The first leg of Luke Bryan’s 2018 What Makes You Country Tour Dates:

2-16 – Springfield, Mo. @JQH Arena
2-17 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
2-18 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
2-22 – State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
2-23 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
2-24 – Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

