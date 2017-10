Six months ago … Sophia the robot was on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Now… Business Insider is reporting that Saudi Arabia bestowed citizenship on the robot created by David Hanson of Hanson Robotics, in front of the “Future Investment Initiative” which is an economic summit that was held in Riyadh on Wednesday.

“I am very honored and proud of this unique distinction,” Sophia told the audience while speaking on a panel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

I’m not so sure I’m ready for Sophia. How bout you? – Darlene Evans