Taco Bell Offers Free Tacos In Honor Of Stolen Base At World Series

By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Astros, Cameron Maybin, Dodgers, Taco Bell, Taco Hero, world series
(Photo SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

As part of the Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion with the MLB, if a player from the Houston Astro or Los Angeles Dodgers player steal a base during the World Series you will receive a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros stole a base during the 11th inning of Game Two of the MLB World Series and that means you scored a free taco from Taco Bell on Nov. 1, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at participating locations.

