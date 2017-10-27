Thomas Rhett Postpones Concerts due to Illness

By Scott T. Sterling

Thomas Rhett has been forced to postpone the final three shows of his current North American Home Team Tour while he recovers from an illness.

Related: Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, More Tapped for CMA Performances

The concerts slated for St. Paul, Minnesota, Brookings, South Dakota, and Omaha, Nebraska October 26, 27 and 28, respectively, have been rescheduled for later on this year.

Rescheduled dates for Rhett and opening acts Old Dominion and Walker Hayes are as follow: St. Paul on November 29, Brookings on December 1 and then Omaha on December 2, reports Taste of Country.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates.