Blake Shelton Reveals ‘Country Music Freaks’ 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Country music freaks, unite.

Blake Shelton has revealed dates for his Country Music Freaks Tour 2018.

The tour, in support of his upcoming full-length, Texoma Shore, kicks off Feb. 15 in Tulsa, OK, with shows scheduled through the middle of March. See the full slate of tour dates below.

“The main thing that I look forward to these days, and, honestly, I always have, is my live performances,” Shelton explained in a press statement. “And even though I’m the first to say that too much time on the road can wear me down, too much time away from the road can break my heart. It’s been a while, and I cannot wait to get out there! I think this is going to be my greatest tour yet.”

Shelton is bringing along some heavy-hitters to serve as his opening acts: Brett Eldredge, Trace Adkins and Carly Pearce.

“Brett Eldredge … I’ve known that kid for many years now, and it’s been fun to see his career grow,” Shelton said. “We’re also going to have Carly Pearce out there, and she’s had a breakthrough with her first hit this year. Then, bringing along my longtime friend and brother Trace Adkins … To be honest we don’t even really have a plan yet, I just knew we needed to spend a little time together, and what better way than out on the road?”

Tickets for Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour will go on sale beginning Nov. 10; visit BlakeShelton.com for more details. Shelton’s new album, Texoma Shore, is due this Friday (Nov. 3).

Blake Shelton, 2018 Country Music Freaks Tour Dates:

02/15 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

02/16 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

02/17 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

02/22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

02/23 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

02/24 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Scottrade Center

03/02 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

03/03 — Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center

03/08 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Philips Arena

03/09 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

03/10 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

03/15 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

03/16 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

03/17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center