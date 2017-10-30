Chili Cook-Off 2018 Lineup Revealed + Ticket Tag

Get ready to grab your cowboy hat and boots and join us for the highly anticipated 33rd Annual Chili Cook-Off, powered by Ford.

KISS 99.9 is brewing up another mouth-watering masterpiece of great food, drinks and a star-studded lineup of country music artists ready to take the main stage including:

Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Big & Rich, Maren Morris, Midland and Brandon Lay.

This is an amazing line up featuring six acts that you don’t want to miss so mark it on your calendar right now!

Also new this year, the Chili Cook-Off take place on a Saturday!

YES SATURDAY, January 20th at C.B. Smith Park at 900 N. Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 3rd right here on this website and at Sedano’s Supermarkets.

Plus, we’re bringing back the hugely popular TWIN PEAKS JACK DANIELS VIP EXPERIENCE which gives you:

Premium Seating and Viewing Area

Complimentary Catering and Refreshments

Private Restrooms

Access to All General Admission Amenities

But once they go on sale you’ll have to hurry because they WILL sell out.

But this week, you can be the first to win tickets to the Chili Cook-Off BEFORE they go on sale simply by playing TICKET TAG!

Listen for the cue to call starting Monday October 30th.

Caller 9 at 7:20AM will be our first winner of the day but be sure to pay attention because we’ll announce the winner’s name and city and you need to REMEMBER it.

Then Caller 9 at 11:20AM, 2:20PM, and 5:20PM all week long has to know the previous winner’s name and city. If you get it right, YOU win a pair of tickets to KISS 99.9’s Chili Cook-Off.

Good luck, and TAG, you’re it 😉

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES