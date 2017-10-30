Gun Shots Ring Out In Parking Lot Of Jason Aldean Concert

By U-Turn Laverne
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

It has been less than a month since the Las Vegas shooting that took place while Jason Aldean was on stage and here we are reporting another shooting at one of his shows. According to WTVA-TV the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi after an argument broke out amongst a group of men.

Witnesses say 22-year-old Steven Michael Hulbert pulled out a pistol and fired shots, striking the victim and several vehicles in the arena parking lot. Hubert was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. WTVA is reporting that the victim was released from the hospital on Saturday

BancorpSouth Arena staff heard the shots and kept placed the arena on a semi-lockdown while the incident was investigated.

For More Details From WTVA-TV Click Here.

