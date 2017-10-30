Miranda Lambert Launches ‘MuttNation Station’ Dog Adoption in Hometown

By Scott T. Sterling

Miranda Lambert’s city has gone to the dogs.

The country star has launched MuttNation Station, a new dog adoption center in her hometown of Lindale, Texas.

The grand opening was held last week (Oct. 25) at Darden Harvest Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Lambert’s mother, Bev Lambert.

The city of Lindale provided two acres of land within Darden Harvest Park for a dog park and the adoption center, a 1907 home donated by The Cannery Lindale.

“This is exactly what I had envisioned, but probably on steroids,” Bev Lambert told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “I believe when we host adoption drives in here people will feel like they’re in their own house.

“My goal was that I could create an environment where people could actually see themselves with this dog,” mama Lambert added. “When they feel like they are at their own house, they oftentimes feel like, ‘I could see this dog on the couch with me,’ so that’s the environment I wanted to create.”

“The MuttNation Station adoption center in my hometown is officially OPEN!,” Miranda Lambert posted on Instagram after the ribbon-cutting event. “A lot of people worked hard to make this happen and we’re so thankful for their support of our mission to help dogs find loving homes!,” she added, shouting out the city of Lindale, Greatergood.org, Rescue Rebuild and Tyler Junior College, whose veterinary technician program will run the adoption center. See her post below.



“Seeing the community spirit that not all communities have has been overwhelming,” Bev Lambert explained. “When you look at the photos you see what awesome dogs are in shelters. I think people might have a misconception of what shelter dogs are like.”

The center is expected to be up and running with adoption events in the next two weeks.

The project’s second phase is expected in March, with additional outdoor activities for the pups.