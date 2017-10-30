Thomas Rhett Announces 2018 Life Changes Tour

By Annie Reuter

Thomas Rhett is heading back out on the road in 2018. Nearly a month away from wrapping his current Home Team Tour, on Monday (October 30) the country singer has announced that he’ll be visiting 30 cities while headlining his Life Changes Tour in 2018.

“Headlining for the first time has been pretty unreal,” Rhett, who launched his first headline arena tour in 2017, said in a press release. “It’s wild to me that next year we will be launching our second year of headline shows and are bringing out some of my favorite artists in music right now. I think the fans have come to expect that we’re going to be on our feet and having the time of our lives every single night.”

The 2018 trek will begin on April 5 in Oklahoma and run through October. Rhett will bring along Brett Young, Jillian Jacqueline, Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson as openers on select dates. His second leg of the tour will begin in September where he’ll add Midland as a support act. Tickets go on sale on November 3 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com. Complete tour dates are below.

Thomas Rhett’s 2018 Life Changes Tour Dates:

April 5 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

April 6 — Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena

April 7 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

April 19 — Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena

April 20 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

May 3 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

May 4 — Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

May 17 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

May 18 — Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

Sept. 13 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

Sept. 14 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 20 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

Sept. 21 — Syracuse, NY @ OnCenter War Memorial Arena

Sept. 22 — Albany, NY Times @ Union Center

Sept. 27 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Sept. 28 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center

Sept. 29 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Oct. 5 — Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center

Oct. 6 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 11 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

Oct. 12 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Oct. 13 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Oct. 18 — Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

Oct. 19 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

Oct. 20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 25 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Oct. 26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 27 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center