Breaking News Multiple Fatalities in Lower Manhattan

By Dina B
(Photo by Andy Kiss/Getty Images)

Breaking news out of Lower Manahattan right now…heavy police on scene. Multiple fatalities are being reported and one person is in custody.  

As many as six people are dead, at least 15 injured and according to reports it appears to be a deliberate act. A truck drove the wrong way down the West Side Highway bike path for several blocks, striking several people, according to sources at the New York Police Department.

Then the driver exited the vehicle with what appeared to be a gun and was shot by police.

