Gotta Hear Blake Shelton’s New Song

The Coach has a new song out! Yep… Blake Shelton country singer and coach on “The Voice.”

Blake has a new album coming out Friday. It’s called “Texoma Shore.” Blake just released a single from that album called… “I Lived It.” Written by Ashley Gorley, Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins (Thomas Rhett’s dad) and Ross Copperman.

Bringing back memories! Blake said..

“It’s hard to listen to this song without relating to it and having it take you back in time and it’s hard not to fall in love with this song.”

Talking about “Texoma Shore” Blake said…. “When you listen to the record, it will go from something traditional to something that will make your head spin, back to something even more traditional. I’ve explored about every part of country music you can explore, and it seems like I always keep coming back to my roots, which is traditional country music.”