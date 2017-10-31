How To Get Halloween Freebies!

A bunch of stores and restaurants across the United States and Canada are offering treats (not tricks) in honor of Halloween. Thankfully, USA Today has compiled a list of where you can find some of them.

Krispy Kreme: Wear a costume to a participating U.S. or Canada location, and get one free doughnut of your choice. While supplies last at participating locations, you can also get a free glow-in-the-dark bucket when you purchase a 24-count of doughnut holes for $5.99 (or purchase the bucket for $3.99).

Redbox: Text "RETURN" to 727272 to get a code for a free one-day DVD rental or $1.50 off a Blu-ray or video game rental. The code expires November 4.

Bass Pro Shops: The mega outdoor store has its annual Great Pumpkin Celebration with free kids' activities and photos; trick-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. and the costume parade kicks off at 6 p.m.

Chuck E. Cheese's: Participating locations will be giving away free slices of Candy Corn Pizza every hour, on the hour, from 4 to 8 p.m. (while supplies last).

IHOP: From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at participating restaurants, children 12 and younger get a free Scary Face Pancake, which is a plain pancake they can decorate with strawberries, whipped cream, mini Oreo cookies and candy corn.

Chipotle: From 3 p.m. to close, go to any Chipotle in costume and you'll get a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos for $3.

From 3 p.m. to close, go to any Chipotle in costume and you’ll get a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos for $3. Sonic: Corn dogs are 50 cents each all-day Tuesday at participating locations. You’re welcome.