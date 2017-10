New dates have been announced for Miami-Dade and Broward County disaster food assistance application sites.

The Broward County DSNAP event will be held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, November 7th to 9th.

The Miami-Dade County DSNAP event will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium from November 7th to the 9th.

For more information click here to visit the DCF’s Food for Florida website.