The Miami Dolphins Trade Jay Ajayi to the Eagles

By Dina B
(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick.

Sources tell ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, The Dolphins traded Ajayi because they believe his most productive games are behind him, fearing the knee issues stemming from a significant 2011 surgery are finally catching up to him.

Jay Ajayi posted on Instagram after the news broke with this caption. Thankful for the relationships & memories MIA…THE TRAIN ROLLS ON TO PHILLY

 

