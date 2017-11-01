Just In Time For The Holidays Johnny Cash Fans

Lookie see Johnny Cash Fans.… The Man In Black’s “Unearthed” collection will be out Friday in a vinyl box set for the first time ever.

“Unearthed” features 79 songs on nine records. There will be 5 themed sections which include acoustic solo recordings… duets with June Carter Cash and Tom Petty and the Hearbreakers too.

Along with the records themselves…the new “Unearthed” vinyl box set includes a 60 page coffee table book that has photos and notes from Johnny Cash.

Here’s the five sections with a list of songs in each section.

Johnny Cash, Unearthed Vinyl Box Set Track Listing:

Who’s Gonna Cry

Side A

“Long Black Veil”

2. “Flesh and Blood”

3. “Just the Other Side of Nowhere”

4. “If I Give My Soul”

5. “Understand Your Man”

Side B

“Banks of the Ohio”

2. “Two Timin’ Woman”

3. “The Caretaker”

4. “Old Chunk of Coal”

5. “I’m Going to Memphis”

Side C

“Breaking Bread”

2. “Waiting for a Train”

3. “Casey’s Last Ride”

4. “No Earthly Good”

Side D

“The Fourth Man in the Fire”

2. “Dark as a Dungeon”

3. “Book Review”

4. “Down There By the Train”

Trouble in Mind

Side A

“Pocahontas”

2. “I’m a Drifter”

3. “Trouble in Mind”

4. “Down the Line”

Side B

“I’m Movin’ On”

2. “As Long as the Grass Shall Grow”

3. “Heart of Gold”

4. “The Running Kind”

Side C

“Everybody’s Trying to Be My Baby”

2. “Brown Eyed Handsome Man”

3. “”T” for Texas”

4. “Devil’s Right Hand”

Side D

“I’m a Drifter”

2. “Like a Soldier”

3. “Drive On”

4. “Bird on a Wire”

Redemption Songs

Side A

“A Singer of Songs”

2. “The L & N Don’t Stop Here Anymore”

3. “Redemption Song”

4. “Father and Son”

Side B

“Chattanooga Sugar Babe”

2. “He Stopped Loving Her Today”

3. “Hard Times”

4. “Wichita Lineman”

Side C

“Cindy”

2. “Big Iron”

3. “Salty Dog”

4. “Gentle on My Mind”

Side D

“You Are My Sunshine”

2. “You’ll Never Walk Alone”

3. “The Man Comes Around”

My Mother’s Hymn Book

Side A

“Where We’ll Never Grow Old”

2. “I Shall Not Be Moved”

3. “I Am a Pilgrim”

4. “Do Lord”

5. “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder”

6. “If We Never Meet Again This Side of Heaven”

7. “I’ll Fly Away”

8. “Where the Soul of Man Never Dies”

Side B

“Let the Lower Lights Be Burning”

2. “When He Reached Down”

3. “In the Sweet By and By”

4. “I’m Bound for the Promised Land”

5. “In the Garden”

6. “Softly and Tenderly”

7. “Just as I Am”

Best of Cash on American

Side A

“Delia’s Gone”

2. “Bird on a Wire”

3. “Thirteen”

4. “Rowboat”

Side B

“The One Rose (That’s Left in My Heart)”

2. “Rusty Cage”

3. “Southern Accents”

4. “The Mercy Seat”

Side C

“Solitary Man”

2. “Wayfaring Stranger”

3. “One”

4. “I Hung My Head”

Side D