NY Terror Suspect Has Ties To Florida

By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: FBI, Home Depot, New York, Sayfullo Saipov, Tampa, terrorist attack

The man responsible for the terrorist attack in lower Manhattan has been identified as 29-year-old, Sayfullo Saipov with ties to Florida. According to CBS 4, Saipov moved to the United States from Uzbekistan back in 2010 and lived in Tampa at some point.  He is reportedly married with possibly two children , currently lives in New Jersey and works as an Uber Driver.

Saipov is  accused of driving a rented truck from Home Depot through a crowd of bicyclist and pedestrians in lower Manhattan yesterday afternoon killing 8 and injuring over a dozen more.  He is currently in the hospital awaiting more questioning from the FBI.

 

 

 

 

 

