Nope… the Starbucks Christmas cups will not be mostly red this year. They will be white with splashes of red and green and the black and white design all over the cup was designed so WE COULD COLOR IT. Ya know… personalize it.

What makes your season special is what we want to know. Decorate your cup – and help the spirit grow. #GiveGood A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Starbucks said it started working on the design in January and decided to go with a color-in version because it said many customers liked to draw on them. Most of the nearly 5000 Starbucks chains will have colored pencils for us to borrow.

Would you color your cup? : )

