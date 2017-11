For the first time in franchise history the Houston Astros are World Series Champions. The Astros beat the Dodgers in-game 7, 5 to 1. Congrats to the Astros on their win and to

shortstop Carlos Correa, who dropped to one knee on live TV and proposed to his girlfriend.

1 night, 2 rings. Carlos Correa proposes! Congrats to the Correa's! #WorldSeries https://t.co/SgRGw0NVGZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2017

