Blake Shelton Shares New Single ‘Money’

By Hayden Wright

Blake Shelton’s eleventh studio album Texoma Shore debuts tomorrow and the country star keeps teasing new material from the record. Today he shared “Money,” a meditation on life before he had millions. The funny tune “describes a girl who can make even a poor man feel rich.”

Blake sings about living on ramen and Burger King, scraping together gas money and buying one-ply toilet paper. “Money” doesn’t exactly romanticize the broke days of hustling and waiting around for his big break.

“This is one of those songs that’s just fun,” said Shelton. “It’s meant to be fun, it’s ridiculous and it’s Craig Wiseman at his best. This is one of those songs that I’m just thankful that, for whatever reason, Craig [sent to me]. He always sends me a gem over for each one of my albums, and this song I think is special. It has the potential to be remembered for a very, very long time.”

Texoma Shore hits stores and major streaming services tomorrow. Listen to “Money” below.